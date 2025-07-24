July 24, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Customer Said She Had A Horrible Experience With A Post Office Worker After She Used His Tape

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve met some surly post office workers before, but this guy might take the cake…

A TikTokker posted a video and talked about how a routine trip to the post office turned into an ugly scene because a worker got upset with her.

The woman said she went to the post office to mail a package that she hadn’t taped up yet. She saw a clear roll of tape and a roll with “Priority Mail” written on it.

She used the clear tape to bundle up her package and a post office worker yelled, “Ma’am, you’re not allowed to use that tape!”

The TikTokker asked him which tape she should use and the worker told her she needed to buy her own tape. She used his tape anyway, which proved to be a bad idea…

She apologized to the worker when she got to the front of the line and the man told her she needed to take the tape off of the package because she didn’t pay for it

The woman said she got out of line to get a roll of tape to buy and that’s when she saw an old woman tell the same worker that she forgot to put tape on her package…

And the worker taped it up for her with no complaints!

After the TikTokker paid for her tape and her package, the man gave her a receipt and said, “Have a nice day, you nasty little *****.”

She said she was scared of the man and that every time she had to interact with him after her initial visit was bad.

On another visit, the TikTokker said that the same worker made her sort through a package bin because she apparently put her parcel in the wrong place.

What a psycho!

It seems like he really has it out for her for some reason…

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Wow, that escalated quickly!

Yikes.

