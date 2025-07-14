A Customer Went Berserk At The Grocery Store Where They Worked, So They Called The Cops And Had Him Arrested

You never know what you’re gonna get when you work in a grocery store…

Two brazen encounters at the deli counter “As I think back on my time working in the grocery store’s deli/hot bar section, I remember there were two times I had to get authorities involved. I figured I’d better tell those stories too. The first one is super short so I can put them both here – they also happened within a day or two of each other though I don’t remember which happened first. Because the Deli is a service counter and not self-serve, loss prevention usually didn’t have to worry about us, but there were at least two occasions they did while I was there. Story 1: Had a customer come in late, after the deli was closed, and we had taken down the machines for cleaning. It was company policy that, if we had just closed but not cleaned or taken apart the slicers yet, we could serve customers who ran in last minute.

Unfortunately, while it was a rare occurrence, one or two people thought that meant they could get meat all the way up until the main store closed at 11 PM, even though the deli closed at 9. Enter Balding Middle-Aged Guy in Flannels. He came in about 9:45 PM one night, just as I’d finished dismantling the last slicer and put the parts in a sink full of suds. He wanted 1/2 a pound of salt-and-pepper roast beef sliced. I told him we were closed and he said, “But you’re supposed to be able to still cut it after closing.” I told him that that only applied if we had functioning slicers, which we didn’t at the moment. The other girl on closing duty with me suggested he look to see if we had any in our pre-sliced display (every day we cut several 1/2 pound bags of our best sellers and put them in said display, to save time). He did, but we were out.

This man, without another word, took a swing at my colleague. He didn’t come close to hitting her because she and I both had a nasty gut feeling about this guy from the moment he walked up, and had stepped well back. He then proceeded to storm around the store making a mess. He didn’t yell, or scream, or cuss, just started destroying our store systematically. He had a shopping basket instead of a cart and was swinging it at displays and shelves and knocking stuff down.

We called loss prevention and they called the cops, who carted him off. The most bizarre thing was, after that incident, a rival store made a point of advertising that they didn’t close their deli until their whole store was closed, though as they closed their whole store at 10 PM, it wasn’t really much of a difference. I actually had an employee from said rival store, ​ when she heard this story from me, heavily imply it was our fault because we were giving “poor customer service” by closing the deli before the rest of the store. Story 2: At the far end of the deli/hot bar counter, the store I worked at also had a “fresh sandwich” station, where we would have some meat we cut fresh that morning, bread fresh out of the bakery department’s oven, and various sub toppings. Customers would order a sandwich and we’d make it, bag it, and hand it over the counter to them. This was time-consuming and we sometimes would get big crowds at lunch, especially after a highway underpass started being constructed right near our store. To make things a bit more complicated, we had a rotating “Sub of the Day” special throughout the week. For instance Sunday would be turkey, Monday would be Ham, Tuesday any single-meat six inch with purchase of bag of chips, etc. The way we would make sure the customer got a discount when they took their sandwich to the cashier was to put the sandwich in a “Sub of the Day” bag instead of the normal bag – the barcodes were different.

Enter entitled young customer bedecked in jewelry and a spotless white business suit, who came in during a lunch rush. Blinged-Out Lady had a steadily-growing queue of disgruntled construction dudes and ladies piling up behind her because she absolutely would not take her sandwich and go. I had put it in a Deluxe Sub bag and she adamantly wanted the Sub of the Day bag, even though she had knowingly made edits to the sandwich that increased the price. She was literally huffing and rolling her eyes because I wouldn’t give her her way. My store’s general manager was a penny-pincher, and under no circumstances were we to put anything extra on a sandwich without putting it in a “Deluxe sub” bag (i.e., more expensive than even a Normal Sub).

The menu even said, “subs-of-the-day can have items removed from them, but not added”. And this wasn’t a question of a little extra lettuce or olives. The lady had added full-servings of salami and beef to her ham sandwich, and still wanted me to put it in a “sub of the day” bag and not charge her for the extra meat. It ain’t happening, lady, I’m sorry. Finally, she stopped complaining and stormed off, much to the relief of the impatient line behind her.

I had worked my way through a couple more orders when Blinged-Out Lady suddenly re-materialized, and, while looking me in the eye, REACHED OVER THE COUNTER INTO THE DELI AREA AND SNATCHED A DISCOUNT SANDWICH BAG before booking it towards the other end of the store. At the time, the bag racks were kept close to the glass (which wasn’t super tall) and she had long skinny arms and just barely managed to reach. Now, usually something this small price-wise doesn’t warrant loss prevention, but the lady reached into a sanitized area and contaminated it. It meant I had to throw out and restock that whole rack of bags, and that wasn’t going to fly. The customer I was serving saw what Blinged-Out lady had done, and was as flabbergasted as I was. She gave me gracious permission to run to the deli phone and call loss prevention. I wasn’t there for the showdown, but I heard afterwards that my deli manager, who had stepped out to get some stuff off of a supply truck that had just come in, got word of what happened and was NOT happy. He told Loss Prevention he’d take care of it, then went over to self checkout personally and stood with the attendant. When Blinged-Out Lady arrived with her shopping cart, she had the stolen sandwich bag on her sandwich overtopping the other one – like, you could obviously see it was double-bagged.

My manager basically blocked her way to the scanner and said, “Nope. Scan the right bag or give us back the sandwich”. My deli manager was ex-military and took no nonsense, and I think Blinged-Out Lady must have sensed that; reportedly, she complied immediately and shuffled out without looking at or speaking to anyone, like a little kid caught being naughty. Afterwards, we moved the bag rack to a different spot far from the prep area, and though it was massively inconvenient, we didn’t have that particular trouble ever again.”

