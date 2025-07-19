A Customer’s Diet Pepsi Was All Wrong, So This Server Employed A Secret Trick To Give It A Glow-Up

“Is Pepsi ok?” is the bane of many a restaurant goers experience.

Especially when the Pepsi is NOT ok, like in this video from TikTok user @dezirabell:

“This lady ordered a Diet Pepsi, and then she told me it was flat and asked if I could get her a new one, which it’s all the same soda line, so it’s not gonna be that different.”

“So I got her a new one, but I put some soda water in it, cause I figured she was probably looking for more, like bubbles.”

“Brought it to the table, she’s like, ‘oh, it already looks so much better. Thank you so much.'”

Of course, there IS a common reason this might be the case.

Like, it’s not a complicated recipe.

That’s not stopping restaurants from messing with it though.

A lot of the comments were just distracted.

Like seriously, a LOT.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁