A Customer’s Diet Pepsi Was All Wrong, So This Server Employed A Secret Trick To Give It A Glow-Up
by Ben Auxier
“Is Pepsi ok?” is the bane of many a restaurant goers experience.
Especially when the Pepsi is NOT ok, like in this video from TikTok user @dezirabell:
“This lady ordered a Diet Pepsi, and then she told me it was flat and asked if I could get her a new one, which it’s all the same soda line, so it’s not gonna be that different.”
“So I got her a new one, but I put some soda water in it, cause I figured she was probably looking for more, like bubbles.”
“Brought it to the table, she’s like, ‘oh, it already looks so much better. Thank you so much.'”
@dezirabell
This lady is the connoisseur of diet soda she could tell just by looking #servinglife#bartender#bar
Of course, there IS a common reason this might be the case.
Like, it’s not a complicated recipe.
That’s not stopping restaurants from messing with it though.
A lot of the comments were just distracted.
Like seriously, a LOT.
