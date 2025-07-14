A Legally Blind Traveler Sounded Off About Her Bad Experience With Southwest Airlines

This is the kind of customer service mishaps that some companies have a hard time recovering from…

A legally blind college student named Maddy took to TikTok to complain about the mistreatment she received from Southwest Airlines and it sounds like she had quite an ordeal.

Maddy said she’s from Texas and she goes to college in Massachusetts, so she takes about 12 flights a year on Southwest Airlines to go back and forth.

She’s legally blind and uses a cane to get around, and she said that her boarding pass says that she is supposed to get assistance from airport workers to get around.

Maddy told viewers that she’s been happy with Southwest until a recent trip where she had a layover in Tampa because her flight was canceled because of bad weather. She was then rebooked on a flight to Baltimore.

Once she was on the plane, a flight attendant told Maddy that if she didn’t make her flight to from Baltimore to Dallas, the airline would take care of her hotel and dinner.

And that’s when another worker got involved and things got complicated…

Maddy said, “The response I got from the flight attendant was the first moment I ever had with Southwest where I felt uncomfortable. I was basically told by this flight attendant that I’m not special. That it doesn’t matter that I have flight to get to.”

The flight attendant told her, “Everybody has a layover. Everyone has somewhere they need to be.”

Maddy said she was so upset that she cried during her flight from Tampa to Baltimore…and things continued to go downhill.

Her plane to Baltimore got in late and she missed her connecting flight.

When Maddy asked Southwest’s customer service about what to do next, she was told that she wouldn’t be put up for the night in a hotel because the delay was caused by weather and not a mechanical issue.

A traveler who had elite status with Southwest tried to help Maddy out, but a worker told them, “I’m expecting her to sleep on the floor. A lot of people are doing it.”

Maddy had her dad book her a hotel room at a hotel near the airport, but she was pretty angry about the whole situation.

She said, “My current issue with Southwest is the hostility I received from that flight attendant and the customer service agent. And part of my issue is that in Tampa, I was told that I would be taken care of no matter what and that I would be compensated. And then suddenly I got to Baltimore, and I was not taken care of at all.”

Maddy finally made it home to Texas but she said it took four flights and 31 hours of flying time.

