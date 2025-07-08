July 8, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Maintenance Man Showed How To Easily Clean Their Garbage Disposals

by Matthew Gilligan

man working on a sink

TikTok/@indigoislesjax

This is one of the best reasons to watch TikTok, folks!

I’m talking about home maintenance tips that are easy and helpful!

An apartment complex maintenance man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how they can quickly and easily clean their garbage disposals.

man working in a kitchen

TikTok/@indigoislesjax

The man took a few ice cubes from an ice tray and put them down the garbage disposal.

He then ran some hot water in the sink while putting a few more ice cubes into the disposal.

man working in a kitchen

TikTok/@indigoislesjax

The TikTokker put some dish soap down the drain and said, “Put a little dish soap, not too much.”

He then turned on the garbage disposal and said that this process will leave your disposal clean, will prevent fruit flies, and will also sharpen the blades of your disposal.

man talking about kitchen maintenance

TikTok/@indigoislesjax

Let’s take a look at the video.

@indigoislesjax

🛠️ Maintenance Tip Tuesday🧼 Keep your garbage disposal fresh and clog-free! 💡

♬ original sound – IndigoIslesJax

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This viewer was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 11.24.26 AM A Maintenance Man Showed How To Easily Clean Their Garbage Disposals

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 11.21.07 AM A Maintenance Man Showed How To Easily Clean Their Garbage Disposals

And this individual is having some issues…

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 11.21.19 AM A Maintenance Man Showed How To Easily Clean Their Garbage Disposals

Everyone loves a good home maintenance tip!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter