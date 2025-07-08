A Maintenance Man Showed How To Easily Clean Their Garbage Disposals

This is one of the best reasons to watch TikTok, folks!

I’m talking about home maintenance tips that are easy and helpful!

An apartment complex maintenance man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how they can quickly and easily clean their garbage disposals.

The man took a few ice cubes from an ice tray and put them down the garbage disposal.

He then ran some hot water in the sink while putting a few more ice cubes into the disposal.

The TikTokker put some dish soap down the drain and said, “Put a little dish soap, not too much.”

He then turned on the garbage disposal and said that this process will leave your disposal clean, will prevent fruit flies, and will also sharpen the blades of your disposal.

Let’s take a look at the video.

@indigoislesjax 🛠️ Maintenance Tip Tuesday🧼 Keep your garbage disposal fresh and clog-free! 💡 ♬ original sound – IndigoIslesJax

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This viewer was impressed.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual is having some issues…

Everyone loves a good home maintenance tip!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.