July 29, 2025 at 8:49 am

A Mom Talked About The Strange Rule At Her Child’s Elementary School Graduation. – ‘Clap one time per child.’

by Matthew Gilligan

graduation for kids at a school

TikTok/@angelicapueblas1

Well, this is just…WEIRD.

A mom named Angelica posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unusual rule that attendees had to follow at her child’s elementary school graduation.

crowd at a school graduation

TikTok/@angelicapueblas1

The video shows an elementary school graduation ceremony in an auditorium.

But this was no ordinary ceremony…

graduation at an elementary school

TikTok/@angelicapueblas1

When each child’s name was called, the crowd all clapped together ONCE to recognize the graduating student.

The text overlay on the video reads, “We are only allowed to clap one time per child.”

Hmmm…

kids at a school graduation

TikTok/@angelicapueblas1

Check out the video.

@angelicapueblas1

What the helly #fyp

♬ original sound – angelicapueblas1

This is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 3.05.28 PM A Mom Talked About The Strange Rule At Her Childs Elementary School Graduation. Clap one time per child.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 3.05.41 PM A Mom Talked About The Strange Rule At Her Childs Elementary School Graduation. Clap one time per child.

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 3.05.57 PM A Mom Talked About The Strange Rule At Her Childs Elementary School Graduation. Clap one time per child.

She’s probably not the only person out there who thinks this is totally bizarre…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter