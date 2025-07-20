July 20, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Costco Shopper Said People Should Buy Laundry Detergent From The Store While It Lasts

by Matthew Gilligan

Say it ain’t so!

A man named Zach posted a video on TikTok and he had one important mission in mind: to let folks know that Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Laundry Detergent might not be for sale much longer at Costco stores.

Zach told viewers, “Kirkland is a great detergent that I recommend because it cleans really well, and it’s really well priced. Unfortunately, I’m not sure how long this fairytale is going to last.”

He continued, “That’s because Henkel, the people who make this stuff, and Persil, by the way, are quitting the retail brand business in North America.”

Zach added, “This means that Kirkland is going to have to find a new manufacturer for their laundry detergent. So if you’re a Kirkland fan, I’d recommend stocking up now before they change it.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

You better grab this stuff while you still can!

It is pretty nice.

