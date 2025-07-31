A Sister-In-Law Doesn’t Appreciate That Mum’s The Word When It Comes To Her Partner’s Infidelity, So She Dishes It Right Back

If you see something, say something.

The saying applies not only to public transit, but to relationships too.

Point out those red flags!

Or, like in this story, don’t.

These two sisters-in-law were keeping secrets from each other… while both of their partners were cheating.

Let’s dig in.

She Stayed Silent So I Did Too Many years ago, my ex and I were off again. He was a habitual cheater but always managed to maintain that shadow of a doubt.

I don’t know, habits are hard to break… will this ex see the error of his ways?

He went to stay with his brother and SIL during the split, who we used to spend quite a bit of time with. I knew SIL knew everything but wouldn’t tell me. Keeping the peace, minding her own business. I understand.

I dunno, she seems a little bitter, don’t we think?

Months later, my ex and her husband (brothers) went to work together in another state temporarily. In an attempt to try to win me back, my ex spilled ALL the beans about what his brother was doing. He thought he was making himself look better in comparison to his lying, cheating brother.

Heck of a strategy, my man. Did it work?

When she and I were around each other back home I could tell she was wondering. She knew something was up. I would always stop short of revealing anything. Then just go silent in a knowing but not telling way. I was just keeping the peace and minding my own business, too.

These brothers don’t seem to be feeling the love… toward each other, or their significant others.

What do the comments think of these lying, cheating bros?

This person thinks silence is as silence does.

Someone else says, chef’s kiss.

This person says you get what you give.

Another person says, OP owes SIL nothing.

Here’s a vote for the benefit of the doubt.

Silence is not always the golden rule.

But I guess it is in this family.

