Couple Put Their Honeymoon Off For A Year, And Her Husband Keeps Delaying It Even Though She Wants To Make Plans For The Two Of Them

AITA for telling my husband I’m upset about him planing repeated international trips (bachelor parties, weddings etc) but we still haven’t had a honeymoon? We’ve been married for 3.5 years, delayed a honeymoon because we had a 4 month old baby and my husband was in an intensive school program, which we both agreed to and were on the same page about, BUT it was with the intention that it would happen in the next year.

It didn’t, and I have brought up the topic a few times— he absolutely 100% knows it was something that was really important to me and just never seems to take it seriously enough… he will usually respond by saying “when are we going to be able to afford that though?”

The real thing that i find hurtful is that he has planned and prioritized multiple other “friend” trips and seems to be super motivated about planning for those. He has taken a few trips for his friend’s weddings and bachelor parties in other states over the years, which is all well and good, but recently his friend wanted both of us to come with them on a couples trip to another country (it didn’t work out for other reasons) but he was adamant about trying to make it work.

Now he’s a groomsman in his friend’s wedding and the bachelor party is set to be in Puerto Vallerta, and he is again adamant about going (I haven’t argued that he shouldn’t. I just described my sadness over seeing how he prioritizes those trips and doesn’t acknowledge my feelings over never having a honeymoon). He basically was like “I’m a groomsman I HAVE to go” whereas in response to my asking about our trip together it’s “yeah we can TRY to save money for that.” It just speaks volumes about where his priorities are and ngl it’s pretty heartbreaking to me. Especially because he is well aware of how important it was to me.

But he acts like I’m a controlling wife for expressing any kind of feelings about it, like I just don’t want him to go and have fun with his friends. AITA?

