Imagine scanning your items at a store’s self-checkout register when you suddenly get an error. Do you try to figure out how to solve the problem yourself, or do you ask the person working at the self-checkout area for help?

I Am the Guardian of the Self-Checkout: You Just Have to Ask I don’t do this job for the paycheck. I do it for the order. The precision. The sacred bond between a customer and their self-checkout station. But some of you… some of you just don’t respect the process.

I saw you, standing there, helpless, staring at the screen like it betrayed you. “Item not recognized.” And what did you do? You just stood there, silently, like a coward. You could have asked for me. I was right here. Feet planted, eyes scanning the floor like an eagle, waiting for my moment. But no.

You fumbled with the barcode, jabbing at the touchscreen, sweating as if this was your burden to bear alone. And then—only then—when the machine gave up on you, did you finally glance at me. I could feel your shame. I approached, swift, professional. “Did you need help?” I asked, voice calm but firm. And you—YOU—muttered, “Yeah, I guess it just didn’t scan.”

You guess? Let me tell you something: Potatoes have feelings too. And that barcode? That’s not just a sticker. That’s a contract. If the machine didn’t scan it, you should have turned to me immediately. But you waited. You let it escalate. And now?

Now I have to tap my sacred code on the screen, override the system, and restore balance—all while you stand there like you just discovered grocery stores exist. But I don’t hold grudges. I am here. I am always here. Next time, just… just ask me sooner. I live for this.

