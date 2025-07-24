New Student Was Nice To Someone Who Was Normally Picked On, And In Return That Girl Tried To Bully Her. So She Put Her In Her Place.

When people are treated poorly, they often lash out and treat others poorly as well.

Sure…I’ll pick UP your binder When I was 16 we moved across the country from the North to the South. New school, new culture, new friends. The friend group I ended up fitting into had a girl who allowed others to treat her badly because she wanted attention. An actual example was she allowed a boy to draw a target on her forehead and spit spitballs at it. Wild. We’ll call this girl Lana.

I was always nice to Lana and sympathetic when she’d get angry with people for going whatever she considered too far. I’d try to tell her that she needed to establish boundaries, but she’d go right back to letting people walk all over her. One day, I was on my way to the trashcan when I noticed Lana had a balled up piece of paper on her desk. I said, “Want me to throw that away for you?” She said yes and it was no skin off my nose, I was already on my way to the trash. I like being helpful, but that doesn’t mean I’m a pushover. I’m the youngest sibling and only girl of four kids.

That moment must have made her think she could climb up the social totem pole by stepping on me, because later during study time while the teacher was out, Lana looked at my best friend (we’ll call her Amanda) and said, “Hey, Amanda. Watch this. *Me* is my slave.” She looked me dead in the eye, dropped her binder on the floor and said, “Pick it up.” I was flabbergasted.

Amanda looked at me and said, “Froyo, you don’t have to pick it up.” I’m not ignoring this. I’ve been openly disrespected in front of the whole class. Lana, like me was really short. I had maybe an inch on her and it gave me a beautiful idea. I told Amanda, “No, it’s fine. I’ll pick it up.”

Lana looked so cocky when I said this, but that was cool. She wouldn’t be feeling cocky for long. At the back of the classroom along the side wall were two tall school library style bookcases. I picked up the binder, walked right past Lana’s out stretched hand, snagged a chair, climbed it and with the tips of my fingers barely managed to push it on top of the bookshelf. Which meant she wasn’t getting that down without help. Amanda was laughing when I climbed down and I said to Lana, “There. I picked it UP.” Lana immediately turned to a boy in our class, we’ll name him Chris, and whined to him to get it for her. Bonus point, she needed it for our next class lol

I looked at Chris and said, “Chris. I’ve always been nice to you. This is between me and Lana. She disrespected me and all I ask is that you stay out of it.” He apologized to Lana and stayed in his seat. I let her whine for a bit and when she finally apologized, I said, “I’m more than willing to help you if you need help, but that doesn’t mean you can treat me poorly. It makes me a good friend. So be a good friend back and treat me nicely.” Then I told Chris if he wanted to help her get it down, I was cool with it. She never tried that on me again lol

