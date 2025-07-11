Client Demanded An Unpolished Transcript Of Their Rambling Thoughts, But When A Freelance Writer Gave Them Exactly What They Asked For, Rewrites Were Inevitable

Client communication is one of the trickiest parts of freelancing, especially when expectations are unclear.

When this freelancer followed one client’s chaotic instructions to the letter, they were met with confusion and frustration.

What followed was a lesson in clarity for the client and another invoice for the freelancer!

You’ll want to read on for this one.

You Said ‘Only Use My Words’? Sure – I’ll Use Only Your Words. I was freelancing as a ghostwriter and a client asked me to write a 1,500-word blog post. They gave me a voice memo with their rambling thoughts—full of filler, pauses, and repeat phrases.

The writer tried to clarify right off the bat.

When I asked if they wanted it polished, they replied: “No edits. Just write exactly what I said, in my words. I want it raw and authentic.” I clarified again: “You don’t want me to clean it up or structure it?” Their answer?

But the client doubled down that this is what they wanted.

“No. Just use what I gave you. Nothing else. It’s my brand.” Okay then.

So the writer did exactly that, and the client didn’t like how it turned out.

So I transcribed it word for word—every “uh,” “you know,” awkward sentence, and tangent—with zero editing. It was a 1,500-word mess, but technically their words, exactly as requested. They came back horrified. “This isn’t professional! Why didn’t you polish it?”

So the writer repeats back exactly what they had been told.

I just said: “Because you told me not to. I followed your instructions exactly.”

Luckily, the second time around went a lot smoother.

They later paid me again to rewrite it. This time giving me full creative control.

Sounds like this client should start practicing saying what they mean!

What did Reddit have to say?

Sometimes it’s just blind leading the blind.

If this client wanted raw, unfiltered thoughts, maybe they should just start a podcast.

This commenter sounds scarred from past experiences.

Turns out, “raw and authentic” had a different meaning once it hit their inbox.

What this client really needed was a professional, not a parrot.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.