Coworker Kept Stealing Her Pens, So She Swapped The Ink For Glitter And The Whole Office Noticed

It’s funny how quickly people stop taking your stuff when it embarrasses them.

What would you do if your coworker kept swiping your favorite pens without asking?

Would you confront them head-on? And what if that didn’t work?

In today’s story, one office worker finds herself dealing with a similar situation.

Here’s how it all went down.

My coworker kept stealing my pens. so I started refilling them with glitter ink. I work in this pretty chill office, but for whatever reason, my pens kept missing, not like… all my pens. Just mine, the ones I actually liked using. I kinda had a feeling who it was, but didn’t wanna cause drama. Then one day, I saw her using my purple gel pen during a meeting, so I said something like, “Hey, I think that’s mine,” and she just laughed and went, “Oops, lol, didn’t even notice.”

Fed up, she placed an order for some glitter gel.

So I ordered some cheap refillable pens and swapped the ink for glitter gel, they looked normal when you wrote with them, but dried all sparkly and ridiculous. During our next meeting, she’s writing away, and someone goes, “Why does your notebook look like a birthday card?” She just started at it like it betrayed her soul. She offered no apology or anything… just awkward silence. Honestly? I’ll take it.

Bravo! No one likes having their pens taken, especially without asking.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit relate to this story.

These people learned pretty quickly.

Those are some odds.

He probably did expect that.

What a nice lady.

That was a great move!

If she had not done that, the woman would have continued helping herself.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.