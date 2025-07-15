Customer Buys A Pair Of Headphones, But The Next Day He Came Without The Headphones Hoping He Could Get A Refund

In the modern retail landscape, there are many places with generous return policies. If you’re a regular consumer, you’ve probably taken advantage of some of them.

But in this story, a customer takes it slightly too far with his attempts to get a refund, and the retail worker is amazed at the audacity of his request.

Let’s see how this rings up…

“I lost this, can I have a refund?” I work in a college bookstore as the front end manager and this just happened to me. I’m pretty much at the front of the store every day, as I’m the one who’s in charge of the registers, ordering product, etc. Because of this, I often am the one checking customers out, and helping them find product. Yesterday, I had a gentleman come in who wanted headphones.

He’s a little frugal.

He kept picking up expensive pairs and then being surprised when they rang up as expensive. I finally point him to our least expensive headphones (around 10 bucks) and send him on his merry way after assuring him that yes, the wires would be long enough to reach from his pocket to his ears.

He has another request.

He comes back in today and asks if I remember him. I cheerily say, “Sure! You got headphones!” He pulls out his receipt and tells me that he lost them (in the span of 24 hours) and said, “Can you do anything about this?”

Here’s how the conversation went…

I will be Me, he will be C: Me: What do you mean? C: I lost them, but I have the receipt. Me: Well, that’s great, but I can’t do anything if you don’t have the original product. C: *Stares blankly*

He has another question.

Me: You see, in order to give you a refund or a new pair of headphones, I need the pair I sold you yesterday. C: Do you have an old pair that I can have? Me: *Stares blankly* Um…no…..we only carry new headphones. I’m sorry, but I can’t do anything for you.

He finally gets it.

So, he goes off and grabs another pair of 10 dollar headphones, slams his campus card on the counter and leaves in what can only be described as a huff. I’m still boggled that he thought he could get a refund for something HE lost.

Yeah, I’ve heard of lost and found but I don’t think there’s such a thing as lost and refunded.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say.

This person says, free ice cream maybe. Headphones? No.

Someone else suggests trying this with bigger stakes.

Another person is like… people try crazy stuff.

This poster had a customer try to return a whole grocery list.

Someone else had a person looking for “old” merchandise. (Read: free)

This customer went past the point of no return.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.