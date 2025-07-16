Customer Demands A Receipt For An Item He Purchased The Previous Year, But The Cashier Has No Way To Look That Up

If you bought something from a store and lost your receipt, would you assume that you could go to the store a year later and get a copy of your receipt?

That man in this story seemed to think that was a perfectly reasonable thing to do!

Let’s see how the cashier handles this situation.

“Give me my receipt NOW!” For context, I work in a store that sells sports, camping, outdoor and hunting equipment. This includes hunting rifles and air rifles. I work there as a cashier, said cashier is at the exit of this relatively large store. I have many strange stories from this store and a previous store, this is one of them.

One day I am behind the only open register, and a 50-something man comes stomping into the store, straight up to my register, and without me even being able to say hi, he says: “I need my receipt NOW!” in a slightly irritated voice. Dumbfounded, I respond “Oookay, when did you come here for the purchase and what was it?” He responds, still slightly irritated “I don’t know when.”

I kinda just stare at him for a second before he continues: “Look, it should be around a year ago-ish?, my insurance company said you have it on record” Trying hard not to roll my eyes at him, I ask “Do you have a more specific timeframe, what month?” He gets slightly louder and more irritated, before he says “Look, I don’t have time for this, let me write down my info, I purchased an air rifle last year and I need the receipt” I have him write down his info before I ask one final question that would help me locate his receipt. “Are you a member of our store?”

“Yes, I am” I check his number, ofcourse he isn’t a member. Before I even get to tell him this, he’s already on his way out of the store, even angrier now for whatever reason. This guy really thinks I would manually look for his receipt from “around last year” with “an air rifle” on it among several hundred thousand receipts?, keeping in mind that receipts aren’t even kept in record that far back, at least not that I, a basic cashier would have access to.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person shares how long their store kept receipts.

This person has faced this situation multiple times.

