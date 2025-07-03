Customer Wore A Borrowed Staff Uniform During A Power Outage, So Guests Treated Him Like Hotel Staff And Unleashed Their Worst Behavior

Upscale hotels promise comfort, service, and elegance, but that doesn’t stop chaos when things go wrong.

A temporary outfit change turned one guest into an unwilling lightning rod for complaints, demands, and misplaced anger.

Found out just how badly hotel workers are treated Recently I was staying at a very upscale hotel. I’d already been traveling for a bit, so I sent my suitcase of clothes to their same-day laundry service.

But then, a series of unexpected events unfolded.

While the clothes were with the service, there was a storm in the area that blacked out the power at the hotel. I only had the clothes on my back, so the hotel nicely gave me a uniform they had on hand to wear until things got sorted. I was hanging out in the lobby with a friend, having a drink and waiting for the power to come back on.

Little did they know, they would begin being mistaken for an employee.

Wearing the uniform, obviously, people assumed I worked there. In just the few hours that I wore it—until the power situation was fixed and I got my clothes returned—I had the following occur: A woman banged on the side of my rental car I was sitting in, using both her fists, to demand I explain why the power was out. An older couple physically blocked my path after I explained I didn’t work at the hotel and couldn’t help them. Not sure if they didn’t understand me or didn’t believe me, but they just kept barking orders. A guy walked up to me while I was on my phone. He yelled at me for being on my phone. I explained I didn’t work there. He continued yelling. I made small talk with a woman for a bit. Her wife arrived and yelled at me not to bother her family. Almost everyone who I told that I didn’t work there ignored me and carried on anyway.

This opened their eyes to how awful customers could truly be.

I already didn’t envy the job of high-end hotel employees, but now I’m especially empathetic.

Employee or not, no one deserves to be treated this way.

