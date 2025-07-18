Dad Heard His Child Crying And His Wife Lied About Checking On Him, And He Knew That Because His Son Was Seriously Hurt

Parenting is a difficult job that can be absolutely exhausting, but you have to be ready to care for your child at all times.

What would you do if you were in the shower and when you got out, your child was crying and your wife claimed that she checked on him three times already?

That is what happened to the dad in this story, and when he went to check on his child, he found him with a bad bloody nose and clearly mom hadn’t checked on him at all. When he confronted her, she got upset with him.

I took a shower at midnight while my wife was watching TV. Who’s the AH? My wife was sitting in the recliner watching her iPad right outride the kids bedrooms. I figure I’m in the clear to take a long shower. When I turn the shower off I hear my 3 year old crying and screaming for daddy. I hurry.

So, she just gave up?

As I’m going through the family room, I look at my wife (sitting watching her iPad) and say, “You couldn’t calm him down?” She says, “No, I tried three times.” I go into his room and pick him up. He immediately stops crying and starts trying to catch his breath. I feel what I thought were tears dripping down my shoulder. I think: “poor guy has been so upset for so long; long enough for my wife to come in three times.”

These are words you don’t want to hear from a three year old.

I lay him in bed and start tucking him in. He says, I have a mess. I figure tears and snot. I grab wipes and tissue, and turn the flashlight on my phone on. That’s when I realized he was covered in blood. His first bloody nose, and it was bad: all over his face, arms, clothes, stuffy, blanket – and I’m covered. Those were not tears dripping down my shoulder.

Oh, so she was lying?

I get him cleaned up, and asked my wife to shout the bloody items while I get him cleaned up. I’m tucking him in and I ask why he didn’t let mommy help. He said, “Mommy didn’t check on me. Somebody never checked on me.” Now my wife is mad at me for me expecting her to help. I’m mad at her for not taking care of our son while I’m in the shower and she’s watching her iPad, and I’m mad that she’s mad I expected her to help. So, who’s the AH??

The wife is definitely in the wrong on so many levels. For not checking on her crying child, for lying about it, for not helping once he found out their child was bleeding. Heck, she could have even just gone into the bathroom and told him to end his shower early since their child needed him. She is just wrong across the board.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say.

Yup, what was Mom really doing?

Exactly, Mom should have known something was very wrong.

I was wondering this as well.

Yes, she lies about this type of thing, that is a problem.

This commenter says Mom should have at least checked on her son.

How can a parent sit there and ignore the screams of their child like this?

Mom is way out of line, and even worse since she then gets upset at Dad for calling her out.

