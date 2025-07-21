July 21, 2025 at 2:22 am

Drivers Wait In Line At A Gas Station, But When There’s An Open Pump One Driver Cuts The Line

by Jayne Elliott

pumping gas at a gas station

If you have a membership at a store like Costco or Sam’s Club, you probably know that there can sometimes be a long line at the gas station.

That’s because the gas is usually less expensive than anywhere else.

If you were waiting in line to get gas and someone in line behind you drove around you to get to an open gas pump, how would you react?

Would you call them out on cutting in line, or would you stay in your car and wait your turn?

In today’s story, one person explains that they cut in line, but they think they have a very good reason for it.

Read the story to see if you agree.

AITA for going to a gas pump that had others in line but weren’t proactively going to said pump?

Long story short; think Costco/Sams.

I was pulling in and noticed two open pumps with no one making a move to go to them.

So I did.

Another driver spoke up.

Once I got out of my car, this guy said “you know there’s a line of us waiting right?”

To which I responded “Yes, but there are two pumps open and no one including you were making a move. So I did”.

He should’ve waited his turn.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 3.50.11 PM Drivers Wait In Line At A Gas Station, But When Theres An Open Pump One Driver Cuts The Line

Another person explains why the pumps were probably open.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 3.50.29 PM Drivers Wait In Line At A Gas Station, But When Theres An Open Pump One Driver Cuts The Line

Yes, I agree that this was probably the situation.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 3.50.47 PM Drivers Wait In Line At A Gas Station, But When Theres An Open Pump One Driver Cuts The Line

This person calls it “the herd mentality.”

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 3.51.14 PM Drivers Wait In Line At A Gas Station, But When Theres An Open Pump One Driver Cuts The Line

This person shares a similar experience.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 3.51.33 PM Drivers Wait In Line At A Gas Station, But When Theres An Open Pump One Driver Cuts The Line

My local Costco is like this.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 3.51.50 PM Drivers Wait In Line At A Gas Station, But When Theres An Open Pump One Driver Cuts The Line

If everyone would take their turn, the line would move faster.

It’s not rocket science.

