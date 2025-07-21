Drivers Wait In Line At A Gas Station, But When There’s An Open Pump One Driver Cuts The Line

If you have a membership at a store like Costco or Sam’s Club, you probably know that there can sometimes be a long line at the gas station.

That’s because the gas is usually less expensive than anywhere else.

If you were waiting in line to get gas and someone in line behind you drove around you to get to an open gas pump, how would you react?

Would you call them out on cutting in line, or would you stay in your car and wait your turn?

In today’s story, one person explains that they cut in line, but they think they have a very good reason for it.

Read the story to see if you agree.

AITA for going to a gas pump that had others in line but weren’t proactively going to said pump? Long story short; think Costco/Sams. I was pulling in and noticed two open pumps with no one making a move to go to them. So I did.

Another driver spoke up.

Once I got out of my car, this guy said “you know there’s a line of us waiting right?” To which I responded “Yes, but there are two pumps open and no one including you were making a move. So I did”.

He should’ve waited his turn.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.

Another person explains why the pumps were probably open.

Yes, I agree that this was probably the situation.

This person calls it “the herd mentality.”

This person shares a similar experience.

My local Costco is like this.

If everyone would take their turn, the line would move faster.

It’s not rocket science.

