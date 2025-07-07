Customer Couldn’t Figure Out Self Check Out And Wanted This Employee To Do It For Them, So They Directed Them To The Cashier Instead

Helping someone is one thing. But babying them until they get their task done? That’s not fair!

If you’re working at the self-checkout area in a grocery store and a customer asks for assistance, you’d probably help them, but what if they want you to scan their entire order for them like a cashier would do? Would you do it?

This guy shares how a customer was unable to figure out self check out and created a scene about it.

Check out the full story to see how he handled the situation.

I’m here to help you, not do it for you This happened about 1.5 years ago. I was the opening supervisor in a grocery store with only one cashier until about 45 mins after opening. To preface: I am NOT a morning person and am usually grumpy in the mornings, but I can fake it real good when I choose/need to.

That being said, I was working the self checkout until the scheduled attendant was supposed to start. It’s a slow and peaceful start to the day until this lady comes to start cashing her stuff out. She’s talking on the phone and taking her time (which is not a problem whatsoever obv) while I just stand there observing cuz what else am I supposed to do if she doesn’t need help and she’s the only customer there.

Well when she eventually does ask for help putting in her produce. I walk over and start to show and explain to her what to do while I do her first item for her. After that goes in, I stand off to the side so she can do the next on her own but I’m right there in case she needs help again. Keep in mind this entire time she’s still yapping away on the phone, barely listening to a thing I’m saying.

She goes to try it herself and forgets which button to press to find the code, so I tell her again which button to press but I’m making sure she’s the one doing it this time. After about a minute of this she gets fed up and says something along the lines of “ugh can you just do it for me this is so much work.” To which I politely respond with “well it is called SELF checkout and I’m trying to teach you what to do so you also know for next time, but if you want someone to do it for you then you can head on over to the cashier right there. She has no customers and would be happy to serve you.”

As you can imagine she did not like that answer one bit and she tried arguing with me. This is where I get fed up and straight up tell her that if she wasn’t on the phone while I was trying to show her, then she would know what to do and I will not be doing it for her as that’s literally what the cashiers are there for.

I then told her that her options are to: Let me show her again and she does the rest herself.

Go to the cashier. She finally decides to go to the cashier but not before cussing me out on her way over to which I just gave her the fakest “okay! have a nice day 😄” which ticked her off even more and left me feeling a mix of annoyance and joy.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

