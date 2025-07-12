Employee Arrives At Work A Few Minutes Early, But The Boss Claims He Was Late And Is Docking His Pay

Imagine arriving at work early but your manager claims that you arrived at work late. You’d probably be really frustrated about this.

I’m docking 15mins off your pay. Yeah cool don’t mind if i go for a 15 min stroll This happened about 9 years ago at one of my first jobs. I was working in sales over the phone they had this odd policy of docking your pay 15mins if you were even 2 minutes late. Just for context, at this job we took credit card details and the like but as our security policy we couldn’t be alone when working, there would at least have to be two people at any time. There was rarely only two people on so it was never really a problem. One day I had to come in earlier than usual at about 9am. I walk in about 10 mins early go to my desk, no one else is in yet I’m the first in so I put my bag down, turn on my computer, got to the kitchen make a coffee bring it back then go to the toilet. I walk out to my desk at about 9:02. When I get to my desk I see my team leader has just walked in and is visibly sweating from being outside(Australian summer, it’s difficult not to)and he’s still got his back pack on.

He then says “you’re late I’m docking you 15mins”. Obviously I’m immediately triggered and say I was there before him I just went to the toilet, my bag is right therein front of you on my desk and my coffee. Fair enough if he was sitting at his computer ready to rock and roll but he had just walked in the office. He ignored what I said and said “doesn’t matter you’re late”.

So I’m proper ticked off, not because of the 15mins but purely because this jerk literally just walked in and is saying I’m late. So being at work and not wanting to voice my actual thoughts and lose my job I say “Fine, I’ll see you in 15mins then” and walk off to leave the office. At this point he realises he can’t even work now because of company policy. He then says “No, you’ll wait the 15mins here at your desk.” At this point I was beyond being nice I turned and said “Are you gonna make me?” I didn’t wait for an answer and continued off.

When I came back 15 mins later TL was sitting there with his manager(GM) and he had obviously only told half the story because of the reception i got “What’s seems to be the problem? TL said you threatened him” I then explain to him how I was there before him and he was docking my pay for being late when he was the one that was late, I’ve already come in earlier than usual and now I’m getting docked my pay when I did nothing wrong by the person that did. I pointed out that I had set myself up to work already, coffee made too and insisted they check the security camera footage if he didn’t believe me which drew a look from the GM to my TL.

Anyway they checked the security cameras, my story checked out GM said I would get paid the 15mins anyway as I did nothing wrong and even though I walked off it shouldn’t have happened. TL got the sack about two months later for other reasons not sure exactly why I didn’t really care to listen to him afterwards.

