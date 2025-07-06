He Got Tired Of Planning His Friends’ Annual Trip Every Year, So He Opted Out And They Accused Him Of Ruining Tradition

It’s easy to take someone for granted, especially when they keep making things look easy.

What would you do if your friend group expected you to plan every trip year after year, with zero help or thanks?

Would you do it for the sake of tradition?

Or would you count yourself out this time?

In the following story, one man finds himself facing this very decision and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for refusing to join my friends’ group trip because they always expect me to organize everything? I (29M) have a group of friends I’ve known since college. Every year, we try to do a group trip like camping, a city weekend, whatever. And every year, I end up planning everything: booking the place, organizing transport, making the itinerary, even reminding people what to pack.

Fed up with it, he told them he’s not planning anything.

Nobody ever helps. They just ask where we are going this time and act like I’m the group’s unpaid travel agent. This year, I told them I’m out. I said I’m not planning anything, and if they want to go somewhere, someone else can take charge. Unsurprisingly, nothing’s been done, and now a couple of them are saying that I killed the tradition, and I’m being selfish. AITA?

Sheesh! You’d think someone else would step up and offer to help.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

This is actually a great idea!

This reader’s sister dealt with a similar situation.

According to this person, he brought it on himself to some extent.

Here’s someone with the opposite experience.

He should stand his ground.

They can help plan just the same if they really want to go.

