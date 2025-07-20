Brother Told His Sister He Would Feed Her Picky Kids At Family Dinners No Matter What, So She Got Mad And Claimed He Was Undermining Her Parenting

It’s wild how fast people get mad when you don’t let them control your house.

Imagine trying to make your nieces and nephews feel comfortable at family dinners by serving them food they’ll actually eat, but their mom gets upset because she thinks you’re messing up her parenting.

Do you let the kids go hungry to keep her happy?

Or do you stand your ground and do what you think is right?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact predicament with his sister.

Here’s how he handled it.

AITA for telling my sister I will feed her kids food they will eat as long as they are dinner guests and she has the choice not to come if that bothers her? My family and I take turns hosting family dinners with everyone about once a month, sometimes more if we’re simply looking to entertain. I (28m) like having dinner parties, so I invite them over more. My older sister (39f) always accepts the invites, and then she complains that I feed her kids instead of leaving them with no food because they won’t eat what she wants them to. My sister has four kids. Two of them eat with no problems. The other two (oldest and third child) are labeled extremely picky eaters and won’t touch most stuff.

He and his sister have different ideas about how to handle picky eaters.

My sister has always believed that picky eating was a parenting failure and that kids will stop when it’s not encouraged. But her oldest is 9 and her third child is 6, and both are still very limited in what they’ll eat and show no signs of improvement or growth. They have to take supplements because they don’t eat enough, and there are regular blood draws to make sure they’re doing okay. I always cook what they’ll eat. My sister doesn’t agree with this. She feels they should have everything or nothing. She doesn’t want to coddle a picky eater. I was always clear I would not let a child go hungry in my house, even if they’re simply a guest.

Still, she accuses him of undermining her.

I rotate between the dishes I know each likes, soupy chicken fried rice, red pasta with fruit salad side, chicken stuffed baked potatoes, to name a few. It drives my sister absolutely crazy. This is whether everyone gets the same or I make her two struggling eaters something I know they’ll eat. Again, I was upfront about this with her when I started. I told her I would not let them go hungry in my home. She still comes and she still complains and accuses me of undermining her parenting.

As long as they eat, he gives them what they want.

She said I should not be feeding her kids things she says no to. I told her I will give them food that they will eat as long as she comes, and if she doesn’t like it, she can choose not to come. The rest of our family has my back which pisses her off even more. I know I could stop inviting her, but I love her kids and love seeing them and being able to help them eat. She confronted me for saying this stuff to her. She said I should be more respectful. That’s she’s a mom and I’m not a parent and I’m not showing her the respect I should as the oldest sibling in our family. AITA?

Wow! It’s so easy to see both sides of this, but he is just looking out for them.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer.

She needs to try harder.

It sounds like she’s so determined to get her way that her kids are suffering as a result.

