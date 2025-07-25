Her Aunt Shared A Disturbing Photo Of Her Injury, But When She Called Her Out On It, She Acted Like The Victim

In some families, the idea of “sharing everything” can cross uncomfortable boundaries.

For one teenager, a painful injury on vacation exposed not only her leg, but a deep rift between her and the adults she trusted.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for asking my aunt to not share pictures of my injuries without my consent Three weeks ago, I (15F) was on a family vacation with my mom, aunt (40F), grandparents, cousin brother, and my brother. On the last night, I had a pretty bad accident and severely injured my leg. My mom rushed me to the nearest hospital, and while the doctors were cleaning my wounds, she took pictures to send to my dad.

But when the news reached her aunt, things started to go off the rails.

At that time, my aunt had gone out to meet an old friend. My grandma told her what happened, and in a panic, my aunt called my mom. To calm her down (because what she was imagining was apparently way worse), my mom sent her the pictures. The next morning, while we were on the train ride back home, my other aunt called to check on me. I had a long conversation with her, and then my grandad asked me about what the doctors had said and stuff.

It turns out, her aunt couldn’t be trusted with sensitive information like this.

Then out of nowhere, my aunt forwarded the pictures to the family group chat, captioned “(my name)’s vacation scars.” I saw it almost immediately, and I was TICKED. I asked her to delete them. She tried justifying it by saying everyone already knew, it was just the family GC, and that it wasn’t a matter of privacy since it was just my leg.

So she finally loses her patience with her aunt.

I went off at her in anger and asked her if she would have the same reaction if I sent pictures of her son’s injuries the next time he hurt himself, and how insensitive and unfunny her caption was. I also called her an attention seeker. Thankfully, my mom backed me up and the pictures were deleted. Only my cousin (my other aunt’s daughter) had seen them, and she was literally traumatized.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

But then my aunt started acting like she was the victim, whining about how we’re all “growing up too much” and don’t value or love her anymore. Later, while my mom and aunt went out to buy food, my grandparents started talking to me. They took my aunt’s side completely, saying things like “we’re family, what privacy?” and “it’s just your leg, what consent?”

The drama seemed to linger long after the incident.

A few days later, my aunt invited me to her place because she was making my favorite food. But even then, her behavior was… off. My mom also mentioned that she hasn’t been calling or texting her much since it happened (they’re usually super close), but she doesn’t blame me—she just said maybe I could’ve been more polite.

It’s clear her aunt is still holding a grudge.

Then today, I was at my grandma’s house with all my cousins. My aunt came to pick up her son, and I had my noise-canceling headphones on. She was standing near me saying something, and when I took them off and asked, “Sorry, were you talking to me?” she snapped, “No no no no, that would offend you, wouldn’t it?” Every interaction with her is just super weird now. So, AITA?

Her leg may be on the up and up, but the fallout from the fight continues to linger.

Her aunt was definitely wrong to share this without her permission.

Her aunt is really showing her true colors here.

Being related doesn’t give her free reign to do whatever she wants.

Her aunt’s childish behavior shouldn’t be validated in any way.

Even though her aunt reluctantly deleted the photo, the damage was already done.

That day she learned that sometimes even the people closest to you don’t know how to treat you with basic respect.

