Her Boyfriend’s Mom And Aunt Showed Up Unannounced Late In The Evening, But This Woman Stayed In Bed Because She Had A Migraine

Late-night visits from in-laws can be unpleasant.

If your mother-in-law showed up at your house when you weren’t feeling well and were already in bed for the night, would you get up to greet her, or would you stay in bed?

This woman has had a tough week and was nursing a headache. That’s when her boyfriend’s mom and aunt showed up at their house

Now, her boyfriend is calling her rude, but she thinks his mom was rude for showing up so late.

AITA for staying in bed while my boyfriend’s family surprise visits. My boyfriend and I were relaxing at home after a long day. It was 10pm, and I was already in bed with a migraine. It’s been a tough week for me because of D and C procedure I had. It was after a very painful pregnancy and miscarriage.

Her boyfriend’s mom and aunt dropped by at 10 pm.

My boyfriend was also about to go to bed. He worked all day and was tired, too. He gets a surprise call from his mother. She said she was on her way to the house to give us something, and she’s with her sister.

His mom has always been impulsive.

My boyfriend became upset. He told her that it wasn’t a good time as we are already in bed. It’s not out of character for her. She just does spur-of-the-moment things so randomly. She’s not a planner and always sucks people into the chaos.

He wanted her to meet his aunt, but she said no.

He’s frustrated because he knows I’m tired and not feeling well. He said, “Well I really want you to meet my one aunt.” I said, “Yeah I would like to meet her, too. But I don’t feel good, and it’s not my fault they decided to come.”

She told him to go and entertain them.

So he gets upset, and I assume it’s over his mom, and I try to calm him down. I asked him to just entertain her for a little while.

I only asked to keep the noise down, and I asked him not to smoke inside the house. It will just make my headache worse. He then flips on me somewhere, and now I’m the bad guy for not even saying hi.

They were loud and she couldn’t rest.

So, they come and they are loud. The garage doors are going. The dog is going. I can’t sleep and I’m getting really angry.

She told him she needed to sleep.

I called my husband. They were all in the basement under our bedroom. I said I appreciated her bringing us stuff, but it’s really late and I need to sleep.

He told her she was rude.

Then this morning, he’s ignoring me. I asked what’s wrong, and he told me I’m rude because I didn’t even say hi to them when they came.

I think it was rude of them to show up unannounced. They disregarded how I’m feeling, and they failed to consider what I just went through. Am I the jerk for not saying hello?

Her boyfriend should’ve told his mom it’s not a good time instead.

Dropping by after 10 pm is never okay.

