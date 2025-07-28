Her Daughter Is Flunking Out Of School, And She Says Her Stepmom Is The One Enabling The Whole Thing

Raising a child is hard.

It’s way harder when you have multiple parental figures who don’t agree on HOW to raise the kid.

You might end up a nightmare like this one:

AITAH My daughter flunked out of school because of her dad and step mom and now they’re messing up her summer schooling My daughter flunked out her sophomore year due to being absent too many times. She wasn’t sick. She just didn’t want to go to school. She told her step mom that she needs a mental health day because her junior boyfriend broke up with her for another girl. The break up has negatively affected my daughter and she’s embarrassed everytime she goes to school. She’s too emotional and cries all day in class obsessing over her ex and his new gf. She cyber stalks them and even made a fake page on social media about the girl painting her out to be a slut.

She is, essentially, the absolute picture of teenage angst.

She is depressed and on medication and goes to therapy even though she doesn’t want to go to therapy, we were told she just mostly sits there for 1 hour and barley speaks a word because “therapy is gay” but “my stupid parents are making me go” Step mom coddled her too much and is way too involved. She enables my daughter’s behavior. Instead of helping her and getting her back in school.

I think therapy is pretty cool.

For instance, it may help you gain the emotional intelligence necessary to stop using “gay” as a derisive term.

My daughter is in summer school to catch up and she’s barely passing. If she doesn’t pass the last few major tests coming up she will fail again and be held back. I’m worried about her future.

Where’s dad in all this?

The dad is also involved but he lets the step mom run the house and everything in it and he just goes with it and tells me to stop worrying and she will pass summer classes but that’s exactly what he told me last semester and guess what? She got held back and that’s why she’s in summer school now.

Here’s what the comments made of this:

There are custody questions here.

Maybe something hyper specialized.

It’s undeniably difficult.

Here’s hoping they can work out a solution for the sake of the kid and her future.

