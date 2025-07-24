Her Ex Was Eager To Move In With His New Girlfriend After Their Separation, But She Put Her Foot Down To Prioritize Their Kids’ Well-Being

When it comes to introducing your kids to a new partner after a separation, timing is everything — and for this couple, it was all off.

One woman grew increasingly concerned when her ex insisted on bringing a new partner around their kids far too soon.

The ensuing argument threatened to blow up an already fragile custody agreement.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for Insisting our Custody Agreement States No Partners Can Move in for the first 3 Months Following Physical Separation AITA for insisting that the parenting plan with my soon-to-be ex include that neither parent will have a significant other move into the home for at least three months following the initial physical separation? My ex wants to move his girlfriend in within two months of me moving out, when they have only been together about three months and our kids don’t even know about her.

Having enough space to adjust is everything — especially to a developing young mind.

Let’s let Reddit weigh in on this one.

Having someone else move in so soon is definitely not good for the kids.

If they’re truly thinking about the kids, they should wait much longer.

It’s clear to this user that her ex isn’t interesting in doing any robust parenting of his own.

It’s time to get the law involved.

Transitional periods like this are fragile, and introducing a new element to the children too soon could only stand to hurt them.

She was only looking out for her kids. If only her ex could say the same…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.