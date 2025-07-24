Her Husband Expected Her To Become A Full-Time Homeschool Teacher For His Kids, But She Reminded Him She Was Already Doing Multiple Jobs As A Stay-At-Home Mom

It’s easy to romanticize the idea of homeschooling, especially when you’re not the one carrying the brunt of the labor.

So when one woman’s husband expected her to homeschool his kids, he failed to realize just how much of the emotional and domestic weight she was already carrying.

AITAH for telling my husband I don’t want to homeschool his kids? We have four kids: two teens, a 10-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old boy. One teen and the 10-year-old are his from a previous woman. Our 1-year-old is ours together, and my teen daughter is from my ex.

He told me he really wants me to homeschool both his school-age kids. His 10-year-old is a handful. We have a mostly good relationship now, but the first couple of years were bumpy, and she still has problems following rules and instructions.

So I can imagine teaching her anything would put a serious wedge between us. His teen son doesn’t listen to me at all—he’s very disobedient. The school year, when they go to school (very nice private school, by the way), is a nice break for me.

I’m a stay-at-home mom, and I also help with his business on top of taking care of all the house chores and cooking, shopping, and the kids, plus their homework and taking them to all after-school and summer activities. I think I would lose my mind if I had to add homeschooling to my plate. AITA for telling him I need that break each day away from the kids?

What did Reddit have to say?

If the kids are already attending a nice private school, is homeschooling even necessary?

This user is fundamentally against the whole concept.

