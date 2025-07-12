Her Husband Refused To Lift A Finger Around The House, So She Started Wondering If Divorce Was Her Only Way Out

Love may start as a partnership, but it can slowly become a one-woman show.

Between her career, her child, and a husband who wouldn’t lift a finger, she began to feel more like a maid than a wife, so she soon starts planning her escape.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for wanting a divorce? I (29F) am married to (36M) and he is currently the breadwinner.

That being said, she pulls the most weight in pretty much every other area in the relationship.

He works 9–5 Mon–Fri, and I work long hours too, but when he’s at home he does nothing and leaves dishes everywhere. We have a son, but I spend all the time cleaning up after my husband. I feel I barely have the chance to look after our son because of him.

If it wasn’t for her, this man would be totally hopeless.

He would literally come home and sit on the couch until he’d starve to death, or be grungy/soil himself.

But still, she worries about what it will take to forge her own path.

I just don’t want to have all the hassle of a divorce. So would it be easier “finding a pool” so to speak. AITA for wanting a divorce, and is there any way to make it amicable?

She never intended to be forced to be her husband’s caretaker.

Divorce won’t be easy, but at this point, it would be better than staying unhappy.

This guy sounds like he should have been left a long time ago.

This user offers some words of encouragement.

It sounds like this husband is way more trouble than he’s worth.

She carried the household, the emotional labor, and the weight of a man who refused to meet her halfway.

It’s about time she start putting her own needs first for once.

