Her Landlord Refused To Waive A Small Fee, So This Woman Followed The Rules And He Lost $150

Some people strictly follow the contract when they can be a little more considerate.

This woman was excited to use the community pool with her toddler.

But she got the wrong set of passes, so she tried to ask the landlord if their pool passes could be waived.

But her landlord stuck to their lease and asked them to pay $25 for the pool passes.

She agreed, because this actually saved her a huge amount.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Landlord & missing pool passes Our building has a community pool (we just signed a lease a few months ago). And they just opened it up for the season a couple of weeks ago. With our toddler around, I thought it would be a perfect free activity to enjoy the sun.

This woman realized that they had been given the wrong passes.

So, we were looking for our pool passes and asked our landlord. We realized they gave us 2 visitor parking passes and 0 pool passes. We’re supposed to have 1 visitor parking pass and 4 pool passes. We told our landlord the 2 items we were given. And asked for the pool passes fee to get waived.

The landlord told them they need to pay $25 for the pool passes.

Instead, they sent a picture of the lease with our signature. Saying 4 pool passes ($25) x 1 visitor parking pass ($150). So, I sent them a message saying: “No worries! We will pay the $25.”

She agreed, because at least she won’t have to pay the extra $150.

“Per our lease, we only have 1 visitor parking pass then. Let me know when we can pick up our pool passes. Have a good rest of your day” Them trying to save $25 and being petty resulted in them throwing away $150. Lol.

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story.

Nice work, says this one.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

While this user shares their experience.

And finally, for the win!

Your small act of pettiness can cost you a huge amount of money.

Every time.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.