Her Mom’s Boyfriend’s Son Refused To Flush After Using The Bathroom, So She Considered Leaving A Sign To Teach Him Basic Decency

Living with others often means adjusting to habits that aren’t your own — mostly the bad ones.

So when one teenager kept making the unfortunate discovery of her mom’s boyfriend’s son’s un-flushed toilet, the situation quickly pushed her past her limit.

Read on for the full dilemma.

AITAH id I put a sign on the bathroom door saying remember to flush? I (16F) live with my mom and her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s son (18M). My mom’s boyfriend’s son has been living with us for a couple months. Me and him never really talk besides the occasional hi’s and crossing paths.

But trouble started arising in the bathroom.

A couple weeks ago, I went to the bathroom and found some after Taco Bell type ****. Up till today, I’ve found the same surprise around 3 times, and my mom’s found it around 4 more times. It’s starting to bug me because how does someone only 2 years older than me, who has a job and has graduated high school, not know how to flush the toilet?

She starts wondering what she can do to make this all stop.

It’s gotten to the point where I feel petty and just want to leave a sign saying “Remember to flush.” The only problem is that recently he found himself a girlfriend, and I wouldn’t want to embarrass him. But it’s gotten to the point where it’s really gross, and I’m tired of it. AITAH if I put a sign on the bathroom saying “Remember to flush the toilet”?

That’s a type of surprise that no one wants.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Maybe embarrassment is the right move here.

This situation may just need parental intervention.

Or maybe a gentler approach?

If kids more half his age can do it, then so can he.

She knows how it might come off, but she’s getting desperate at this point.

If he can’t remember to flush on this own, maybe a little embarrassment is just what he needs to grow up.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.