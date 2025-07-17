Her Mother Got Engaged After Only Two Months, So Her Daughter Refused To Drop Everything To Travel Across The Country For The Ceremony

Life gets busy for plenty of folks, so when it comes to something like a wedding, most people need ample time to prepare.

So after her mother got engaged to a man she’d only known for two months, her mother’s rushed wedding date put one daughter in an impossible position.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA if I don’t go to my mom’s wedding? My mom got engaged to her boyfriend of 2 months on Mother’s Day. Me and my brother live out of state, like 18+ hours, so only I had met the boyfriend for dinner at this point.

She feels rightfully suspicious of this man, so what her mother has to say next really throws her.

I’m happy she found her person, but I am apprehensive of him — because homie is a stranger to me. She then tells me that the wedding will be in the summer. After some talking to her about me and my husband’s schedules, she changed her mind about having it in the summer and changed it to October.

But October is still a huge hurdle for this couple.

We also are in a state that is implementing the “Real ID,” and my husband hasn’t had a chance to get one yet — and we thought we had the time to get one.

Then, her mother changes the date again.

This past Sunday, 6/08, she calls me to tell me she’s done putting her life on pause and wants to get married to her fiancé July 4th and wants us to be there.

She already had multiple scheduling conflicts for this time.

I’ve already booked a getaway for that time, and we’d have to drive if we go — if my husband can’t get the Real ID on time. I also work in a salon that books months out, and I’m not sure I can get the time off to drive. I was upset about the last-minute timing and told her we’d do what we could about getting the ID, but if it doesn’t happen, we won’t make it.

Now her mother is upset at her for not dropping everything.

She’s upset about me not being there, and I will not go without my husband — he’s what keeps me sane. So AITA for saying I won’t go?

It sounds like her mother doesn’t have a great hold on reason right now.

What did Reddit have to say about this predicament?

This user has immediate reservations about this relationship.

Probably couldn’t hurt to do a quick check-up on this guy.

Even if the guy is normal, this whole situation is still very odd.

Maybe her mom’s actions are just a big cry for help.

No one should be forced to rearrange their whole life for someone else’s impulsive decision making.

This whole situation is one huge red flag.

