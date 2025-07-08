Her Mother-In-Law Is Getting More Overbearing, But When Her Husband Joins In She Takes Decisive Action That Astonishes Everyone

You marry a person, not their parents, right?

The old cliche about mothers-in-law is pretty tired by this point – after all, for many of us, it is anything but the truth.

Of course, cliches do come from somewhere, and unfortunately for some people, the overbearing mother-in-law is not a myth at all.

In fact, for the woman in this story, her mother-in-law is so overbearing that she is considering taking decisive action.

Read on to find out what her husband’s mom did to cause her to threaten divorce.

AITA for telling my husband I want a divorce because of his mom? I (26, female) and my husband (25, male – we’ll call him Jacob) have been together for five years, and have welcomed two handsome boys together, we’ll call Dan and Carl. Dan is the oldest, and he has a rather strong attachment to my MIL, who I’ll call Beth. Now, Beth doesn’t respect me as a parent, or in any other way. She’s constantly taking jabs where she knows it hurts, bringing up my family, and talking down on us for growing up not as well off as her kids. She’d always tell me I’m doing things wrong, and always making sly remarks about my appearance and more.

Let’s see how this woman is coping with her overbearing mother in law.

After about three years of taking it and letting it roll off, I started to push back. When she would say something I’m doing with my children is wrong, I’d tell her that I’ve seen her work and am not impressed. Jacob would yell at me each time I pushed back to Beth, not believing me when I’d tell him all the horrible things she’d say when he’s not around.

And then the situation reached a boiling point.

A few weeks ago, I was going out with my parents and my uncle. Just before I left, Beth made a comment about how I’m abandoning my duties as a wife and mother to go out. She barked an order at me, saying I need to be home by 9pm to help Jacob with Dan and Carl. Jacob heard her say that, and chimed in with, “be no later than 10 or I’m taking your phone and car away.” By then, I was boiling. I heard her make a remark along the lines of, “she’s going to meet someone” and I lost it.

Read on to see how she reacted.

I yelled at her and called her selfish, pretentious, and entitled. Then told Jacob I couldn’t do this anymore, I told him I wanted a divorce because of her. Beth fell to her knees and praised her lord. She’d been dreaming of the day I left since the day I came in. He’s telling me I’m selfish for leaving, and that I need to just suck it up and stop being so emotional. AITA?

Let’s be clear, this is her husband and mother in law, not her own parents.

The way they are treating her is beyond unreasonable, it’s bordering on unhinged.

Read on to see what the people of Reddit thought of this.

She doesn’t need this.

