Her Sister Told This Woman She’ll Never Be Able To Have Kids, And She Burst Into Tears

Well, that’s a rude thing to say!

Even if it’s meant to be in jest, telling a woman that they’re never going to be able to have kids is just plain MEAN.

That’s what happened to the young woman in this story, and she certainly did not think it was funny!

But did this young woman handle this situation the wrong way?

Read on to get all the details…

AITA for crying because my sister said I can’t have kids? “I (17F) and my sister (25F) never really had a good relationship.

It’s most likely because of our age gap, but also because she has always been rude and unaccepting towards me. We’re always saying mean stuff to each other (but a lot of the time it’s only for teasing) but what she said last night really struck me.

Here’s how the problem started…

We had a family get together for my sister’s and grandma’s birthday. Everything was going well, until we somehow started talking about my health. I won’t go into details, because they’re not really important for this post, but all you need to know is that I have problems with uterus (not life threatening or anything too serious, it’s just not developing in the way it should).

Her sister just had to open her mouth.

So after hearing this my sister’s first reaction was to tell me that I won’t be able to have kids, ever. This really scared me, because as weird as it sounds one of my biggest dreams is to have kids. And it always have been, so my sister knows it. So after she said it, I immediately started crying, because ever since my problems started, it’s something I often think of.

Her sister won’t apologize for it.

Of course everyone at the table told her to stop, and to not joke about it, given how sensitive this topic is for me. But she just brushed it off, saying it was a joke, and not meant to be taken seriously. I didn’t say anything back, other than “why would you say that?”, and we didn’t argue or anything, so there was no drama after. AITA?”

Her sister incredible rude and insensitive to say something like that.

Now let’s see how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This individual chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Her sister’s remarks were most definitely not taken as a joke…

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.