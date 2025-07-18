Here’s A Great Costco Hack For Getting A Lot Of Meat For Just $1.50 Per Pound – ‘Just gotta cut them yourself, but I think it’s worth it.’

I wish I were a better cook.

If I were, I could probably actually put to good use this advice from TikTok user @opie_petsitting:

“If you eat ribeye, this is the hack. So instead of going to Costco and buying a case of like the four of them or whatever, get yourself the big one, the big 20 pound. You’re gonna have to go to the butcher and ask for it, but it comes in like a big giant brick of meat, and then you just slice them yourselves.”

“A rib eye roll is what you want to do. So go to the butcher, ask for their rib eye roll. This was 20 pound rib eye roll for two, 57 one and a/2 inch. But it works out that you’ll save $1.50. Approximately $1.50 per pound. By buying the big quantity of it.”

“We were able to get about 11 full size, like one pound steaks out of them. And I’m probably not gonna eat a whole one. I’ll probably cut it in half and just have like a 8 ounce one or whatever.”

“So, yeah, good deal. Go to Costco and get yourself the bulk, uh, ribeye ones. Just gotta cut them yourself, but I think it’s worth it.”

Not everyone thought the math was mathing.

Like, they were unimpressed.

Maybe even mean?

But whatever, I’m hungry.

Now who wants to come cook some steak at my place?

