He’s Been The Main Cook For His Family For Years, And Is Furious His Sister Is Now Bringing Her Own Meals

AITA for yelling over who is going to cook dinner?

During COVID, I became the primary cook in my family (Mom, Dad, Younger Brother 21, Youngest brother 19, Sister 19). Since then, I have moved out of their house, but I come over once a week to cook. Most of the year, my siblings are gone in college, but they’re home now. My sister has come home interested in cooking, but hates cooking for the family. Often, when I cook things, my sister cooks something or herself, which TBH bothers me to no end, but I hold my tongue because it’s her choice.

Today I was at my parents’ planning to cook for everyone. I started to discuss what I would make, and my sister announced what she would make for herself. My mom asked her to make that for her, which my sister agreed to, so I said, “Why not just make that for everyone?” Which did not go over well. My sister and mom noticed that I was upset about cooking when someone cooked an alternative dinner for other people. My mom said, “If you want me to, I will eat your dinner anyway.” This made me more upset because I don’t want to force someone to eat what I make.

I also don’t want to sit at a table with people eating something someone made because they don’t like what I made. I started to walk away, and my sister asked why I was still upset when I was presented with a solution. That made me angry because I felt like I was not presented with a solution but just another thing that would make me feel bad, so I started to answer kinda angrily. It led to them talking over me about how I need to let things go and I even started yelling. I stopped myself from saying anything and left, but now I’m sitting in my old room brooding and feeling very much like I’m 14 years old and bad for yelling at my sister and mom.

