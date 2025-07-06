He’s Thinking About Getting A DNA Test For His Eleven Year Old Daughter, But He’s Struggling With What That Says About Him As A Father

Sometimes the hardest questions are the ones you ask silently for years.

So, what would you do if a lingering doubt about your child’s paternity had been quietly weighing on you for over a decade?

Would you work to let the thoughts go forever?

Or would you consider a DNA test to find out once and for all?

In today’s story, one father struggles to make this very decision and is leaning toward the latter.

Here’s why he’s considering it.

AITAH for wanting to get a DNA test for my eldest daughter (11F)? I (35M) have two daughters (11 and 5) from an 11-year relationship that ended a couple of years ago. My ex and I had a complicated history. She had what she described as emotional affairs with the same man multiple times while we were together. They had dated before she and I met, worked together during our relationship, and are now officially together. The first time I found out about her emotional involvement with him was when our eldest was around 2. She always insisted it was never physical, but given the nature and frequency of their connection, and the fact that she worked in a very affair-heavy environment, I’ve always had lingering doubts.

Mainly, he’s just looking for peace of mind.

Our eldest was conceived very early in our relationship, and she doesn’t resemble me at all. She’s the spitting image of her mother, which might mean nothing, but combined with the history, it’s left me with a small but persistent feeling that maybe she isn’t biologically mine. Let me be absolutely clear: I love her deeply. She is my daughter in every way that matters, and that will never change — no matter what a test says. I have zero intention of telling her or treating her differently. I will always be her dad. The reason I’m even considering a DNA test is purely for my own peace of mind. The doubt has lived in my head for over a decade, and now that my ex is in a full relationship with this man again, it’s gotten harder to ignore. I’m just tired of the voice in the back of my mind. AITA?

Wow! What a heavy topic!

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer for him.

Coming from someone who has already been in this situation, he shouldn’t do it.

For this reader, he’s the only loser here.

This person has been in his shoes for 34 years now and warns against it.

Here’s a scary thought for him.

He should let it go.

Doing a test like this can change relationships forever, regardless of how you think you feel.

