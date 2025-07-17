His Father Kept Borrrowing Money From Him Without Returning It, So He Got Tired Of Supporting And Spending Time With Him

Some parents think it’s okay to take advantage of their children.

This man explains how his father would always borrow money from him, promising to give it back.

These promises were never kept.

So, he limited contact, but somehow his dad found a way to reach out to him again.

Now, he wants to prioritize himself instead of his dad, but he’s wondering if that’s the wrong thing to do.

WIBTA if I skip Father’s Day because of the money he owes me? Last year, my dad asked me to borrow $500. A month later, he asked for $3,000, promising to return it with interest before Christmas. Christmas was six months ago, and I still haven’t gotten a single penny. Due to other life circumstances, I lent him $700 more in January.

Last Thanksgiving, I decided to limit contact with him because my sister told me they owed six months of their mortgage. That meant I wouldn’t receive my money by the promised date. Since I reduced contact, he stopped reaching out until May, my sister’s birthday.

He then commented on my lack of communication, saying the “phone works both ways.” He’s texted more often ever since. Every year around this time, there’s a situation with him. Every year, I end up taking him somewhere or giving him something.

I’m getting tired of it. He feels more like a burden than support. I postponed college twice because of the money he’s taken. Now, I’ve decided to go, even if it means balancing a 40-hour work week and maintaining good grades. It’s not what I wanted. WIBTA if I choose to ignore the date and not do anything?

You’re not heartless for protecting your peace.

