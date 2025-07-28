His Gifted Student Brother Has Completely Burned Out, And Now All The Expectations Are Being Passed Down to Him

When you’re young and bright, you may feel like you’ve got enough energy and potential to take on everything forever.

But you don’t. Nobody does.

And a failure to pace means an inevitable crash.

Usually that’s something parents only need to learn once, but with this family…

AITAH for telling my parents I’m NOT the backup child and REFUSING to take over my brother’s future???

So I (16M) have an older brother (19M) who was like the golden child growing up. Straight A’s, varsity, honor roll, all that stuff. My parents basically shaped their whole lives around his success, college savings, private tutors, weekend review centers, all of it.

Then… he crashed and burned. Got a girl pregnant, dropped out, and now he’s working random jobs and living back at home. It sucks, yeah, but like… I get it, life happens.

But ever since then, my parents have started shoving all their expectations on me. Suddenly I’m being told I need to take nursing “because it’s safe” even though I’ve said a million times I wanna do something in media or design. They pulled me out of the art elective I LOVED and now I’m doing advanced science I didn’t even sign up for. Last week, they said they were “reallocating” my kuya’s unused college funds to put ME through the same school THEY picked for him. Not asking me.

Just straight up told me: “You’re our only shot now. You have to make it.” I SNAPPED. I said, “I’m not your second chance. I’m your son, not your backup plan.” My mom started crying. My dad got quiet and said I was “being ungrateful” and that I “should feel lucky” they’re even trying to help. Now the house is super tense and my kuya texted me like “Bro, just do what they say. You’ll thank them later.” But I don’t want their version of my future. I just want to live my OWN. aitah for rejecting the life they planned for me even though they’re “just trying to help” after everything fell apart???

There are cultural elements at play.

