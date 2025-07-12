His Girlfriend’s Brother Asked Him To Co-Sign A Loan So He Could Get A Car, But He Refused To Put Down His Name

Helping family can sometimes be complicated, especially if money is involved.

Would you co-sign a loan for a family member/

This man went to a family gathering with his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s brother approached him to asked for a big favor.

The brother wanted him to co-sign a loan so he could buy a car.

This man thinks that’s a bad idea, but he also wonders if he was wrong for refusing to co-sign.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for being selfish and not co-signing loan? Yesterday, my girlfriend (27F) and I (27M) went to a gathering at her parents. Her brother was there. Let’s call him Eli (31M). When we got there, he asked to talk to me and asked if I can co-sign a loan, so he can get a car.

This man was hesitant to agree with his girlfriend’s brother’s request.

I suggested asking his parents. He said they’ll say no. I was on the fence since he doesn’t have the best history with money or driving, DUIs, suspensions, and more.

He politely refused.

I said no as gently as I could. And then, he said it was urgent. He said he needs it to be able to get his daughter from school since she’s been transferred to a new one further away.

He offered an alternative solution to the brother’s problem.

I offered to see if our nanny could take on picking his daughter up. (We each have a young child from previous relationships, and we all live together.) Our children’s school is very close. I told him that I’d cover any extra costs, but he refused.

But the brother called him selfish.

I told him I didn’t feel comfortable co-signing and that he can think about what I said if he wants. He called me selfish and said I was treating him like he’s a bad father.

When they tried to pacify the issue, the brother walked away.

I tried to deescalate. My girlfriend came over and tried to help diffuse the situation as well before it got worse. Eli stormed off. AITA?

