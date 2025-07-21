His Kind But Clueless Mother Navigated An Unfamiliar Department Store, But When She Embarrassed Herself Too Many Times, She Vowed To Never Return

Sometimes the kindest people are also the most unintentionally chaotic.

But I wanted to know the price of cashews! This is a story about my mom, who is polite but sometimes clueless. We went to a department chain that she had never been to before (think like Walmart, when she has shopped local or Target all her life). This chain was extended to three floors, so it took some time to find what she wanted.

I went off in another direction, but when I came back, she was standing in the nuts section with another gentleman. She asked him what the price of cashews was, and he read the label of reduced prices on pistachios and relayed it to her. She said (in a low voice), “But I wanted to know the price of cashews!” I came to his rescue and said, “Mom, let the gentleman shop his own things.” Only then did she notice the shopping cart in front of him. Apparently, he saw her standing cluelessly in front of the nuts and had come over to help her out.

Bonus: when we were checking out, the cashier asked us if we wanted a bag and showed us the cloth bags they had. My mom said, “But I like this one better. Do you have another one of these?” and picked up a bag someone had very obviously left behind (it had the logo of another department store). The cashier went politely, “Ma’am, we don’t sell those bags here.” Needless to say, she is quite embarrassed and doesn’t want to go back again!

It’s safe to say this mother-son duo will be sticking to familiar stores from now on.

It may not have been the smoothest shopping trip, but it was certainly the most memorable.

