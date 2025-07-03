July 3, 2025 at 2:48 am

His Laser Eye Surgery Was Botched, But Now He’s Turning The Tables By Becoming An Eye Doctor

by Ben Auxier

When was the last time you went to the eye doctor?

For me, it was way too long ago. Maybe I’ll look up TikTok user @hutchhayden:

“The LASIK surgeon who messed up my eyes told me, ‘you’d make a great eye doctor,'” reads the caption.

“I think I took him a little too literally.”

Our boy is studying up.

It the procedure just overdone?

And what is this effect, exactly?

For some, Lasik is the thing to ever happen to them.

Others say stay away.

My advice?

I’m not a doctor so don’t listen to me, that’s my advice.

