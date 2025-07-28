His New Wife Asked To Be Added To His Costco Account, So He Removed His Ex And She Was Furious About Losing The Perks

Being friendly with your spouse’s ex is one thing, but sharing your membership benefits forever is another.

What would you do if your husband still had his ex-wife on his Costco account, and the only way to get your own access was to remove her? Would you just let it go? Or would you make sure your name was added?

In the following story, one couple finds themselves in this exact scenario. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for having my husband add me to his Costco account and take his ex wife off? My husband and I have been married almost a year, and together a little over two years. His ex wife, who we are friends with (they have adult kids together) had remained on his Costco account, which is fine. Until recently, I was still on my ex’s Costco account too, but I was taken off without being informed (had a whole cart full and they wouldn’t let me check out due to being removed from the account, so I had to just leave it all there).

They tried to warn her before making the change.

Yesterday, we had some time, and I wanted to go to Costco to finally set up my own account, as it’s annoying not being able to go on my own. My husband called his ex to let her know that the only way to add me would be to remove her. She didn’t answer the phone, so he called her boyfriend (who we are also friends with), and he said Go for it, no big deal, we hardly ever shop there. So I got added on. On the way home, his ex-wife returned his call and got incredibly upset, saying she shops at Costco all the time, this is super messed up of him, and he shouldn’t have just gone and added me just because I wanted him to.

The ex ended up with a free membership, but was still mad.

She was also saying that by shopping there, they contributed to the rebate check my husband gets (last year it was only like $100, and we bought $$$ worth of new flooring plus our regular purchases). The way I see it is that she’s been using a free Costco membership for over a decade. We didn’t just kick her off without telling her so she’d be stuck at checkout with a cart full of stuff the way I was. She says we didn’t handle the situation well and should have informed her a month in advance. My husband then offered to pay for a year’s membership for her. She agreed but was still mad. AITA?

Wow! Normally, people just pay for their own Costco membership, especially if they “shop there all the time.”

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what happened.

