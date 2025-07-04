His Wife Is His Best Friend And Their Marriage Is Perfect, But He Absolutely Cannot Clean Up After Her Anymore

In relationships of all kinds, we have a tendency to take on different roles.

AITA I’ve stopped cleaning to make a point? For context, my wife and I are in our mid-20s and have been married for 8 years (yes, we got married young). We both work full-time.

But of course, any home has chores to be done.

For pretty much the entire time we’ve lived together, I’ve done the majority of the cleaning. I’d estimate around 90 percent. That includes dishes, laundry, vacuuming, the bathroom, organizing, trash, basically everything. Laundry is definitely bad for her. She will let the clothes stack 4 feet high and not do it for a month to two months. She’ll also make random clothes piles throughout the house and let them sit indefinitely until I pick them up. I also take care of all the mowing and lawn maintenance. So, it’s not just the inside of the house. It’s the outside too.

What makes it even more frustrating is that most of the cleaning I do involves picking up after her. I tend to clean up after myself right away, so I’m rarely dealing with my own mess. That means the cleaning I do takes even longer, because I’m essentially handling two people’s responsibilities. I’ve brought this up many times over the years. She always gets defensive, and says she cleans just as much as me (this part does anger me a bit). I don’t think she’s doing it on purpose, but I’m burned out.

So, I stopped. I’m still taking care of my own stuff, but I’m no longer cleaning up after her. It’s been about 3 days, and the house is already getting pretty messy. She hasn’t said anything, but I know she’s noticed. I’m not trying to be passive-aggressive or start a fight. I just want the imbalance to be visible so we can actually address it in a meaningful way.

AITA for doing this? I’m just so exhausted at this point. If the cleaning issue was gone our relationship would be perfect in every way. She really is my best friend.

