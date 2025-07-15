Homeowners He Worked For Treated Him Like He Didn’t Know How To Do His Job, So He Only Did The Bare Minimum

Respect and trust can boost a worker’s motivation.

If you hired someone to do a job, would you trust them to know what they were doing, or would you talk down to them as if they’re clueless about how to handle the job you hired them to handle?

This man is an experienced electrician who takes pride in his work.

He often goes the extra mile for his clients.

However, his recent clients spoke to him as if he didn’t know the basics of his own trade.

Read the full story below to find out how he handled the situation.

AITA for doing bare minimum work after homeowners treated me like I was stupid? I’m an electrician (28M). I had a job yesterday. The homeowner kept talking to me like I was mentally challenged.

The homeowners would tell him basic stuff that he already knew.

From the moment I came in, this guy was explaining basic stuff like: “Electricity can be dangerous.” And “Make sure you turn off the breaker.” As if I hadn’t been working as an electrician for 8 years.

This man felt offended that both the husband and the wife didn’t trust him.

To make matters worse, he kept hovering over me and asking me multiple times if I understood what he was telling me. The worst part was that his wife came downstairs and he literally said this while looking right at me: “Don’t worry, honey. I’m keeping an eye on him to make sure that he doesn’t mess anything up.” Like I’m some idiot that just stumbled off the street.

So, he decided to just do the bare minimum and nothing more.

So, instead of doing the extra stuff I normally do, I only did what was specified on the work order. I didn’t bother to organize their messy electrical panel or check for any other issues. I didn’t give them maintenance tips, as well. I took the payment and left. Am I overreacting and does this make me the jerk then?

He did what he was paid to do. No more. No less.

If you don’t respect people, don’t expect them to go above and beyond.

