His New Manager Wanted To Approve All Texts And Emails Before They Were Sent To Clients, But She Had No Idea How Many Things She Would Have To Approve

Imagine working for a horrible micromanaging boss who doesn’t trust you to do your job and wants to approve everything you do before you send it to a client. Would you try to explain why your boss’s logic is illogical, or would you follow orders and let her find out for herself?

You want to review every client interaction? Perfect, your Inbox is about to blow up I’ve been working at this small marketing agency for just over a year now. It’s my first “real” job after college, and I’ve been thrilled to have actual clients and responsibilities. Well, I was thrilled until we got a new account manager, Debbie (not her real name, obviously).

Debbie came from one of those corporate mega-agencies where apparently they micromanage the living daylights out of everyone. From day one, she had “concerns” about my communication style with clients. Mind you, I’d been praised by these same clients for being responsive and helpful. Last month, after I sent what I thought was a perfectly normal email to our biggest client about a small scheduling change, Debbie called an emergency meeting.

“From now on, I need to approve ALL client communications before they go out,” she announced with that fake smile managers use when they’re being unreasonable but pretending they’re helping you. “Everything. Emails, phone call notes, text messages, meeting agendas. Send them to me first for review.” When I pointed out that this would slow down our response times, she just waved her hand dismissively. “It’s about quality control. Better to be right than fast.” Fine. You want ALL communications? You got it. I started that very afternoon. Every. Single. Thing.

If a client asked what time a call was scheduled, I drafted an email response and sent it to Debbie. “Awaiting your approval on this time confirmation.” If a client texted asking for a quick file, I’d screenshot it and email Debbie. “Please approve my response to this text message.” I even created a special folder in my drafts called “Awaiting Debbie’s Approval” and set up an automated counter. By the end of day one, I had sent her 17 approval requests. By the end of week one, it was over 100. The best part?

I stopped answering my phone when clients called. Instead, I’d let it go to voicemail, then email Debbie: “Client X called about Y. My proposed response is attached. Please approve.” After about two weeks, Debbie was drowning. She’d fallen behind on approving my communications, which meant clients weren’t getting responses. They started escalating to her directly, which doubled her workload. The breaking point came when our biggest client emailed both of us complaining about delays. I responded to the client with: “I’ve forwarded your concerns to Debbie for approval of my response. Once approved, I’ll get back to you promptly.”

The next morning, Debbie stopped by my desk looking exhausted. “I think we need to adjust our approval process,” she said, trying to maintain her corporate dignity. “Moving forward, just use your judgment for routine communications. Only send me things that involve project scope, timeline changes, or budget discussions.” “Are you sure?” I asked innocently. “I have about 30 draft responses waiting for your review right now.” She visibly cringed. “That won’t be necessary anymore.”

I’ve been happily sending emails without approval for two weeks now. Debbie barely makes eye contact in the hallway, and honestly, that’s fine by me. The best part? My quarterly review is coming up, and all those approval emails are documented proof that I’ve been trying my absolute best to follow company protocol. Sometimes malicious compliance is the best teacher.

