Husband And Wife Share The Household Chores, But The Husband’s Parents Think The Wife Should Do All Of Them Herself

AITAH for being disrespectful to in laws, because I said I am not their son’s servant ? I am 28f married to my husband Tyler 30m. We both are Asians. I also have a son 1m. My family lives nearby and we pay for full time nanny under their supervision for his care.

In Asian culture, women whether they work or not, have to contribute most of household work. But with new generation, we girls are putting our foot down and are not allowing this. My husband and I work at same organisation and met there, when we were 22 and new members. It is a public sector Central Bank and it is same position and job. We make same salary and work 10 to 6 mon to Friday.

We both make six figures and have household help for cleaning. But cooking is on me and my husband does laundry, utensils ( house help clean them most ). Baby’s care is mostly on me. I feel lucky to be in this position as we are saving for a house and our rental is leased by the bank. My in-laws have retired and are visiting here for month.

Overall, there are no major issues with them and my child loves them and they love him too. But seeing my husband doing household chores, their faces speak million words. So my mil started saying, during evening snack time, that women in their generation managed both homes and work. The girls are too lazy now. Fil said that he is proud of his wife for managing both. And jokingly said, my husband is henpecked (sarcastically).

My husband stayed silent and I also sarcastically replied that, I have no interest in being a servant to their grownup son and how I had to train him for basic chores, during initial days as couple, six years back. As they failed to teach him basic life things. I will make sure, my son learns everything. So his future partner will never complain. I also said how men and previous in laws generation exploited women, which led to do many women being bitter and taking it out on their next generation of daughter in laws. My mother had to cook for family of ten people, because only then grand mother took care of me and my siblings.

My in-laws got angry and said I am being disrespectful. I just said I am being truthful. Since then, mil and I am not talking. Fil is ok though. My husband said to apologise and they are here for some weeks only and also love our son. That’s true , but I don’t see why should I apologise. They started it. I can’t be fake diplomatic person. My husband is now giving me cold shoulder and told me that I made him look less masculine. He said his father already pointed out, that my husband removes chest hair and finds it very girly thing to do.

That previous gen men were proud of their chest hair.. But I never pressured him to do that or remove them. It is his choice only.. so I don’t know why he brought this up! He becomes different person, whenever his parents visit. Otherwise he is chill husband Am I the ah for being disrespectful to elders?

