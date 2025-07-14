‘I need a refund or something.’ – Shopper Suspects Febreeze Has Scammed Her With Half-Full Containers

Shrinkflation is on the minds of a lot of shoppers, especially post-COVID. So concerns about getting your money’s worth are totally valid.

“They were spraying the **** out of this in the store,” thought TikToker and shopper @pretty_chea about a Febreeze aerosol container she tested.

“This is what they fill their Febreeze up to,” she says, showing three bottles with the same amount of empty space in the containers.

“And I grabbed these from the back!”

This got her thinking that they were manufactured this way.

“When I flip it over, it’s empty!” she says, bringing the bottle close to her camera. It’s see-through.

She does close-ups of the other bottles, too, and we can hear her frustration. “Am I tripping? Or is this crazy?”

There is another reason for the air that she is either not aware of or is not disclosing. When you turn a liquid into a gas, which is how these containers work, that can only happen if there is space for the gas to form.

Does it need this much space, though? The TikToker tagged Febreeze, but they do not appear to have responded in the comments.

@pretty_chea @Febreze I’m highly disappointed I feel scammed .. I always just grab and go because they always feel full.. when I’m home I pick up and spray! I never took time to look until today! And this was all of them when I went back to the store, all of them the same!!! I spend a lot of money on Febreze items!!!! Not anymore if this how yall gone do us !!!! I need a refund or something!!! #scammers #fyp #febreze #febreze ♬ original sound – Korah McGraw

Here is what folks are saying.

A waste of money, I think.

Not quite, but a lot of it is.

Thank you! How can you turn a liquid into a gas if there is no room for the gas? Yeesh.

Scented candles are far from harmless.

Good point. These things do affect consumer perception.

Learn science, people.

