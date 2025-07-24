In-Laws Insulted Woman’s Cooking And Suggested She Stop, But When Her Husband Took Over, They Demanded She Return To The Kitchen

Some people don’t know what they want until they don’t have it.

Imagine cooking for your in-laws and having them insult almost everything you make, then sitting back as they turn around and insist you start cooking again just because they don’t like your husband’s meals either. Would you cook for them again?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself dealing with this exact issue and is not putting up with it anymore. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for refusing to cook for my ILs because they never like my food even though they don’t like my husband’s cooking? My husband and I grew up eating very differently. My husband’s family throws 1-2 veggies in with some meat and potatoes, and they call it a day. They’ll eat pizza, burgers and fries and stuff like that. They don’t eat noodles, rice, or any kind of pasta dish. Most fish are uncommon to them, too. And nothing like burritos or tacos. They also don’t season anything. On the other hand, I grew up eating all kinds of dishes from nasi goreng to multiple different kinds of stir fries, different salads, curries, pasta dishes, seafood dishes, pies, and the list goes on. That all reflects in my cooking.

They had something to say about everything she cooked for them.

My husband is a bit more of a rough cook, but he can cook. He makes some good pies and soups. However, his family hates his cooking. They label him an awful cook and think he should leave it all to me. I never disagreed with anything more. He cooks differently from them, but that doesn’t make it bad. Others have really enjoyed what he cooks. He’s still learning and improving, too, but his family doesn’t agree. They think I’m an amazing cook but hate my food, and they have been very insulting and nasty about food I’ve cooked before. They thought I was trying to be fancy and showing my arrogance by making a chicken and gravy pie. They said stir-fry was too exotic, and I tried hard. FIL called the lasagna I made ‘bloodied bird poop.’ Even when I did something right, they said I did other things wrong, mainly because they didn’t like that I season as I cook.

It seems like nothing makes them happy.

So, I stopped cooking for them. Now they’re complaining that anytime we host dinner (three times in the last two years), my husband cooks instead of me. My husband told them they don’t get to insult what I make and expect me to make it for them anyway. They said I was being petty, and they complimented me on my cooking, just not my food. He said they don’t like my food, so they should accept that I don’t cook, and they’re left with what he cooks. They think I’m being petty and should be better at taking criticism. I feel like we should stop hosting, but I know my husband doesn’t want to throw away the occasional family dinner with his family. They don’t happen too often, so I accept that. AITA?

Sheesh! Wonder if these people are ever happy.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about this story.

This seems like the logical plan.

According to this reader, the situation is handled perfectly.

Here’s someone who thinks it’s an in-law problem.

Great advice.

They don’t deserve her cooking. It’s apparent that they have no respect for her at all.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.