Kendra Scott Shopper Wasn’t Impressed With The Gold Necklace She Bought. – ‘This is copper. This entire thing.’

Have you heard of Kendra Scott?

It’s an upscale jewelry line and a lot of people swear by the company’s products.

But a woman named Lauren definitely didn’t have a great experience when she bought a Kendra Scott necklace and she took to TikTok to talk about what happened.

Lauren said she bought what she thought was a gold vermeil necklace from Kendra Scott and that she paid $239.97 for an item that originally cost $400.

But it didn’t take too long for things to get ugly…

Lauren said the necklace immediately turned her neck green.

She said, “This is copper. This entire thing is not gold vermeil. It is copper that is gold plated.”

Lauren continued, “How do I know this? The plating wore off in less than a month. Vermeil would not do that. Cheap flash plating does that.”

The TikTokker even conducted a test using silver testing solution and she said that the experiment, “confirmed for me that this is not silver.”

She told viewers, “Do not buy the semi-fine jewelry from Kendra Scott. I’m warning you.”

Take a look at the video.

It looks like she got ripped off!

