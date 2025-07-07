Kids Were Excited About Their New Goldfish, But Their Dad Claimed It Would Die and Replaced It With A Betta Fish

It’s important to be supportive of your kids’ attachments, and that includes their pets.

Would you be upset if your husband ignored the kids’ attachment to their new pet and replaced it with a different pet? Would it make a difference if the pet is a goldfish?

This woman told her husband not to get a betta fish because the kids were attached to their goldfish.

He didn’t listen, and now she’s really upset.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for being mad at my husband over the goldfish situation? My daughter won a goldfish at a carnival, and my little kids fell in love with it. They wanted to give it a proper home, so I bought a 5-gallon tank with a filter.

This woman’s son suggested that they can get another fish.

The kids decorated it, and they were really excited. One of my older sons suggested getting another fish. It will keep the goldfish company.

Her husband wanted to get a betta.

But my husband had a different idea. He wanted to replace the goldfish with a betta, because, according to him, “Goldfish are dumb and dirty,” and “it’s probably going to die soon anyway.”

She suggested waiting until the goldfish dies naturally.

I told him that the goldfish was the whole reason we got the tank, and that the kids were attached to it. I suggested waiting until the goldfish passed away naturally. That’s if he really wanted a betta.

He ignored her.

Well, he decided to take all the kids to the pet store. They went without me, and they came back with a betta and a catfish. He told the kids he’d give the goldfish to a friend.

She got completely mad.

I was furious! He completely ignored what I said, and he didn’t consider the kids’ feelings.

The goldfish got displaced.

So, the new fish went into the tank, and the goldfish was put in a bowl. An hour later, the kids started feeling bad for the goldfish. They ended up making a DIY tank out of a plastic gallon jug. This led to a big argument between me and my husband because I knew this would happen.

She felt ignored and disrespected.

I feel like he disrespected my input, and he ignored the kids’ attachment to the goldfish. Now, I’m wondering if I’m overreacting. AITA for being mad at my husband over this?

He did disrespect her input and ignore how the kids felt about the goldfish. He just wanted to get a beta fish no matter what.

Don’t mess with the kids’ pet.

